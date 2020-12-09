Lais Ribeiro Bares Feminine Curves In Red Lingerie While Drinking Coffee

Lais Ribeiro gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, December 8, with a hot new post. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the photo-sharing platform to post an update that saw her fresh out of the shower while rocking a scanty lingerie set and drinking some morning coffee.

The photo captured the Brazilian supermodel indoors as she posed with a white towel wrapped around her hair. Ribeiro faced the camera, which framed her from the thighs up.

Ribeiro leaned her torso to the side, opening one leg in the same direction. She rested her hand on her thigh for support, accentuating her feminine curves. With the other hand, she took a mug to her lips.

She rocked a bright red-hot two-piece lingerie set that complemented her caramel complexion. The bra featured an underwire structure that showcased Ribeiro’s cleavage and adjustable straps. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a soft waistband that sat slightly higher on the sides, highlighting her hips. According to the tag, the underwear was from Victoria’s Secret.

Ribeiro kept it simple, accessorizing her look with delicate gold earrings and a couple of matching necklaces, including one with a medallion.

In the caption, Ribeiro wished her fans a good morning in Portuguese, as per a Google translation, and included a coffee emoji.

The post has garnered more than 66,000 likes and over 435 comments within a day of being posted. Her followers flocked to the comments section to shower Ribeiro with compliments, praising her beauty and physique. As usual, it offered a mix of messages in English and her native Portuguese.

“My goodness friend, you will kill someone like this,” one user wrote, including a crying-laughing emoji after the words.

“Oh my God I seriously can’t! What a perfect woman,” replied another one.

“This is the beauty I asked God for and he denied me,” a third admirer raved.

“Imagine waking up and having coffee looking like this,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Ribeiro is well known among her fans for her Instagram posts that combine high fashion and sensuality. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously shared a slideshow of a stunning photo shoot in which she posed topless while rocking a pair of white underwear bottoms. Ribeiro held a lace veil in front of her chest, censoring the photo. She posed in front of a bright white sheet that hung in what looked to be a garden, completing the romantic scene.