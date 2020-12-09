Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Voluptuous Assets In A Tiny Pink Bikini While Her Dog ‘Stole The Show’

Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her incredible figure in the most recent photo added to her Instagram feed. The model’s December 9 post included two images and has quickly earned the attention of her loyal audience.

The first photo captured the model posing in the middle of her bedroom. The back wall was decorated with funky wallpaper, and her bed was made with crisp, white linens. There was a fireplace on the left-hand side, and her dog, Rio, looked totally relaxed on a gray rug. A geotag in the update indicated that the photo was snapped in Los Angeles, California. Bruna had her chest facing toward the camera and raised both arms near her shoulders as she gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted.

The model flaunted her bombshell body in a vibrant pink bikini that did her nothing but favors. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Brukinis. The top of the garment stretched tightly over her bust, and an opening in the middle revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The bottom was tight on her rib cage, further accentuating her killer curves. Bruna also showed off her flat tummy, something her fans were thrilled with.

Bruna paired the look with a set of bottoms that matched the same sexy color and style as her top. The front dipped well below her navel, and it had a set of thick straps that were tight on her hips. She wore the garment high on her waist, which allowed her to flaunt her tiny midsection and hourglass curves.

The second image in the set saw Bruna posed with her figure in profile. She held her arms over her head, meeting the lens with a sultry gaze. The pose also revealed her pert derriere thanks to the suit’s cheeky cut.

Bruna styled her long, dark locks with a center part and loose waves that tumbled midway down her back. She also rocked a bracelet, which served as her only visible accessory.

In the caption of the upload, Bruna shared with her fans that her dog “stole the show.”

Within a matter of minutes, the post has amassed more than 43,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“How always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“OMG absolutely beautiful you look,” a second social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous glamorous beauty. You are perfect,” another fan commented on the update.

“My queen my sexy girlfriend I love you baby,” one more commented with a few flames.