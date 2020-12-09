Khloe Kardashian Shares Video Of Herself & Daughter True Donating Toys

Khloe Kardashian is teaching her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, how to share with the less fortunate. The reality star took to her Instagram account this week to post some videos of herself and her little one donating toys to a local charity.

In the clips, Khloe and True were dressed in stylish winter clothing. The reality star rocked a black jacket and some distressed jeans with a beanie on her head. Meanwhile, the toddler rocked a red plaid dress and some black leggings with a white jacket over top.

According to People, Khloe and her daughter carried bags of toys in their hands as they headed into a building to drop off holiday gifts.

In the caption of the post, Khloe revealed that she was saddened to learn that holiday donations have decreased by more than half for 2020, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50% this year. Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren’t able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back.”

“Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever. Calling isolated lonely friends and family,” she added.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Khloe added that there are little things that everyone can do to help out, even if they don’t have the money to give to charity. The Good American founder suggested writing letters to children or the elderly who are in the hospital while encouraging her fans to spread a little joy during the holiday season anyway they can.

Khloe went on to reveal that she understands that True may be too young to fully understand the importance of giving back to the community. However, she still believes that it is very important to teach her daughter about helping the less fortunate. She also wants her to understand how fortunate she is in her own life.

Khloe also claimed that teaching True about giving back will take action and consistency before revealing that she was planning to make more than one trip to the donation center.

In the past, Khloe and her famous sisters have acknowledged the importance of giving to charity, and the role it has played in their own lives. They’ve even been seen lending a hand during episodes of their reality TV series.