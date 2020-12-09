Rachel Cook Stuns Fans In Teenie-Weenie White Bikini

Rachel Cook stunned many of her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 8, with her most recent share. The former Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of hot new photos that featured her in a teenie-weenie bikini that put her feminine figure front and center.

The two snapshots captured Cook in a wooden structure as she rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. The garment was made from a textured fabric that gave it an interesting effect. It included a triangle top with small cups that showed off plenty of her cleavage and thin straps that tied into bows right on her shoulders.

Cook teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that also tied into bows. For the first picture, she tugged at the side strings, pulling them up high. The front sat low, flaunting her tight stomach.

Cook rocked dark hair in this series, which she parted in the middle and wore styled down.

In the caption, Cook revealed that she is jetting off to a new location to shoot the next edition of Nirvana, the online magazine she runs. She expressed her gratitude for working with her “talented and dedicated friends” on the project and invited her followers to click on the link in her Instagram bio to check it out.

The post has attracted more than 162,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments within a day of going live. Her admirers used the comments section space to shower Cook with compliments, which came in many languages, proving that she has fans across the globe.

“Wow wow wow you’re beautiful [screaming emoji] I’m under your spell I’m crazy [dizzy face] marry me,” one of her fans chimed in.

“Rachel you are a Treasure! Your Mind Soul and Beauty are beyond reason….. a Trifecta in every way!,” replied another admirer.

“Damn Rachel that smile is so angelic,” a third follower raved.

“I’m so in love with the shape of you girl!!!” added a fourth user.

Cook often takes to her Instagram feed to promote her magazine. Last week, she did the same when she posted a photo of herself striking a sexy pose on a boat, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She was captured sideways as she turned her head to glance at the camera. She had on a black two-piece, which included a pair of skimpy bottoms whose barely there thong back bared her sensational booty. Her top featured thin, adjustable straps.