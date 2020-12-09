Corrie Yee Leaves Little To The Imagination While Flashing Sideboob In A White Bikini

Corrie Yee is back in a bikini, and her 1.1 million Instagram followers are loving the skin-baring display. The model’s December 9 photo was the perfect warm-up to the colder temperatures in many parts of the United States.

The image captured Corrie posed directly in the center of the frame, ensuring fans that they were treated to a great view of her bombshell curves. She rested her derriere on a slab of concrete that hovered over a pool. Corrie rested the majority of her weight on her hands behind her, tilting her head back and gazing toward the sky. The backdrop included a large palm tree, the ocean, and the Miami skyline. In the post’s caption, the model confessed that she couldn’t wait to get back to the popular Florida city.

Corrie showed off her amazing figure in a tiny white bikini that showed more than it covered. The garment had a set of tiny, triangular cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still revealing a generous tease of cleavage and sideboob. The strings were tight around her ribs, helping to highlight her slender frame. The top had a set of thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms in full view.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally hot. They had a set of large straps that matched the top half of the suit and fit snugly on her waist, highlighting her tiny frame. The high rise design of the suit also showed off Corrie’s trim legs. She went barefoot for the occasion and painted her toenails a bright shade of white.

Corrie wore her long, brunette locks down and waved as they fell effortlessly behind her back. In the post’s caption, she tagged the store where her bikini was from and made sure to credit the photographer for snapping the sexy shot.

The post has received a ton of attention from her loyal followers, even though it’s only been live for a few minutes. The image has gathered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

“Perfekt [sic] so beautifiul [sic] Amazing. You are a great woman,” one follower gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Wow beautiful Miami y sexy Corrie Yee,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Have a great weekend, beautiful!!! Florida is lucky to have you,” a third social media user complimented.

“This photo captures your natural beauty and the essence of your sweetness and how candy sweet you are,” a fourth chimed in.