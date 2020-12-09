Rapper Eve Wows In Short Silk Dress For A Taping Of ‘The Talk’

The rapper Eve, who is currently on the panel for The Talk, took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself on set. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has been taping episodes at home in London.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless steel blue dress made out of silk material. The item of clothing featured thin straps that went around her neck and displayed a hint of her declotage. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showcased her incredible legs. Eve teamed the look with what appeared to be leopard-print heels. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings, bracelets on each wrist, and a ring. Eve scraped back her dark hair and styled her locks in a ponytail. She kept her nails short for the occasion and showed off the tattoos going down her left arm.

For her most recent upload, the Grammy Award winner was captured sitting down on a velvet chair in front of a plant, blue backdrop, and wooden table set-up. Eve wrapped her left leg over the other and rested her arm on the side of the chair. She tilted her head to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, this is her standard set-up for when filming an episode of The Talk.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eve will be leaving the show after four seasons at the end of December.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 55,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Look at you @therealeve pretty as ever, and yes you have every right to love you a pony tail, you look great,” one user wrote.

“Going to miss seeing your beautiful face on the Talk! Love your style! I wish you all the best in life!” another person shared.

“And we love whatever looks you decide on cuz you are such a beautiful lady,” remarked a third fan.

“I thought this was Keke Palmer at first. Beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

In September, Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, paid Italy a visit and posted a couple of pics from the vacation.

In the first slide, Eve wowed in a low-cut black dress with white spots all over. She showed off her signature paw-print tattoos on her chest and teamed her attire with gold strappy heels and a matching bag on her shoulder.