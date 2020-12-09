Bru Luccas Promotes CBD In A Minuscule Seashell Bikini On Instagram

Bru Luccas wowed her audience with another sizzling shot of her in a skimpy bikini. The model’s December 8 Instagram post has quickly grabbed her 3.7 million fans’ attention, and rightfully so.

The image captured the model posing directly in the center of the frame. She stood on a sandy beach, and there was an apartment complex visible behind her. Bru held a CBD product in both hands, noting in the caption that the product helps with aches and pains. It looked to be a sunny day, and an abundance of sunlight spilled over her fit figure. Bru had her chest to the camera and wore a big smile on her face as she gazed into the lens.

She showed off her gym-honed body in a tiny bikini which did her nothing but favors. She sported a small top with large seashells on the cups, covering each one of her breasts. The garment had a plunging neckline and showcased Bru’s bust. Each cup was outlined with tiny gold beads, drawing further attention to her ample assets. The top had a set of thin straps which were adorned with more white seashells, and its scanty cut highlighted her toned and tanned arms.

She teamed the number with a pair of bottoms which matched the top in color and style. The front was worn low under her navel, exposing her tanned abs for fans to admire. The waistband was lined with shells, and a set of ties grazed her upper thigh. The tight fit of the bottoms also showed off the Brazilian model’s shapely thighs and trim waist.

Bru appeared to have just taken a dip in the water and wore her long, brunette tresses slicked back out of her face. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on each of her wrists. Since the post went live yesterday, it’s earned more than 96,000 likes and 390-plus comments. Some social media users complimented her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their admiration.

“Very mermaid- esc. Your body looks amazing,” one follower wrote, adding several red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wow your smile is priceless,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Absolutely insane and beautiful woman. That swimsuit looks amazing on you,” another follower complimented.

“Most beautifullest babe. What do you do for workouts? You are so cut it’s insane,” a fourth wrote with a few hearts.