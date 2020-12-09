Rachael Ray Says Pared-Down Christmas Is About ‘Renewal’ After Fire Destroyed Her Home

Rachael Ray said that her pared-down Christmas is about “renewal” this year after a fire destroyed the upstate New York residence she shared with her husband, John Cusimano. She gave fans a tour of how she and John have decorated for the holiday season and noted what she feels most grateful for as 2020 comes to a close.

She revealed in a question-and-answer session with fans that was posted to YouTube, as seen below, that they would not be putting up their usual multitude of firs on their property. The couple is currently residing in their guest home since a fire gutted their primary abode in early August.

“We’re not putting up trees because no families are coming to visit,” she explained.

She then said that they would not let the holidays come and go without some decorations. Rachael cited her friends Peter and Susan from a local floral shop as helping with some sketches drawn at 3 a.m. of what she wanted the area to look like.

In the video, she showed gorgeous, natural-looking swags hung over doorways with gold-toned accents, white lights, and fruit. These decorations were in lieu of traditional Christmas trees.

In one room, long strands of lights were suspended in the windows, mimicking the appearance of falling snow on her back porch. She also added paper snowballs suspended from the ceiling. The addition of two stuffed llamas, a favorite animal of the talk show host, added a whimsical touch. Rachael placed a series of living trees on her tablescape because she said this holiday was all about “renewal” for her.

She did have one tree located in front of a small wall in her home. Rachael explained she wanted it to look like Enzo, the cypress tree she and John named and planted when they married in Italy in 2005. It was decorated with white strands of lights and tiny birds.

“I don’t know where I’d be without friends and a community and people so dear to me that helped me bring Christmas to life,” she said.

She then showed her sketches one more time, telling her fans and followers she was happy her ideas turned into reality.

The Inquisitr reported that Rachael shared an Instagram Q&A session with her husband on November 30 — seen here — where she explained that the process of rebuilding their abode was well underway. The framing for their new home was done and they said there would likely not be a finished structure on the property until May of 2021.