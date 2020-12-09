Bulgarian Stunner Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Sculpted Legs And Abs In Zebra-Print Bikini

Yanita Yancheva gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to look at earlier this week with her most recent post. The Bulgarian influencer and fitness personality took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself posing poolside while rocking a minuscule bathing suit that put her sculpted physique fully on show.

The picture captured Yancheva lying on the edge of the swimming pool as the photographer stood on the opposite side. She was in the sun, which made her golden complexion glow even more.

Yancheva was on her side, placing one hand on the ground to lift up her torso as she took the other to her head. Her legs were engaged, showing off her toned quads and abs. She tilted her head back while closing her eyes in a meditative expression.

She sizzled in a two-piece swimsuit boasting a striking zebra print in dark brown against a beige background. The top featured a classic triangle design and the matching bottoms had thin straps, which Yancheva pulled up high on her sides. According to the tag, the suit was courtesy of Andi Bagus.

Her platinum blond hair was in a middle part and styled in small waves that hung down her back.

Yancheva paired the picture with an inspiring message in which she stated that the soul is an “infinite ocean” of “beautiful energy and presence” that are manifested through the human form.

Within a day, it has garnered more than 37,600 likes and upwards of 215 comments. Her fans used the occasion to shower Yancheva with compliments, praising her physique and overall beauty.

“Nice photo, Yanita, have a great week,” one of her admirers raved.

“Oh my word, Definitely a body which has been toned, trained and honed to that of a goddess,” chimed in another fan.

“[Y]ou are infinite energy charm and power 🙂 awww never stop being so fabulous,” a third user gushed.

“Damm girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous [string of heart-eyes emoji] and you got me falling for you,” added a fourth follower.

As a fitness model, Yancheva often posts content that highlights her gym-honed body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another image of herself clad in another swimsuit. She posed with her back toward the viewer while arching her back, accentuating her pert booty. She had on a black two-piece that included a pair of skimpy bottoms featuring a thong back that bared her tight glutes. Her top boasted a stylish strappy back that wrapped around her waist.