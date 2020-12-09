John Paul Jones Says Watching Ex Tayshia Adams On ‘The Bachelorette’ Is ‘Uncomfortable’

Tayshia Adams‘ season of The Bachelorette is currently playing out on ABC, with millions of viewers tuning in every week as she tries to find her future husband. One viewer is finding the episodes a bit difficult to swallow because he has a history with the leading lady. John Paul Jones of Hannah Brown’s season found himself in a love affair with Tayshia after they met on Bachelor in Paradise. They were the couple no one saw coming and began a whirlwind romance that unfortunately ended in 2019.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old revealed he would tune in this season, but it’s proving to be harder than he thought. John caught up with The Hollywood Life recently and dished on how he was handling seeing his ex kiss so many men.

“I felt like it would be a pretty good personal experience [to watch] and from what I’ve learned, it’s kind of like taking an ice bath,” he told the pop news outlet. “At first it was really cold and uncomfortable watching your ex-girlfriend flirt and kiss a bunch of guys but then you get used to it after a while. I suppose it was a pretty good thing for [my] own personal development. You develop another sense of comfortability with yourself.”

John Fleenor / ABC

John also confirmed that he and Tayshia are still not speaking, but noted that he wished her the best on this journey and in life.

“We just kind of decided to go our own way. Our breakup was amicable — it was pretty rough on me, I wish her the best,” he said.

He then added that it was constructive for them to go their separate ways and not continue on with any sort of relationship.

The aspiring actor also told The Hollywood Life that it’s a “never say never” situation when it comes to looking for love again on television. John said he would appear on another show if the opportunity presented itself but didn’t think it was likely.

He then noted that he likes going to auditions and building characters more than submerging himself in a reality television environment. When comparing Bachelor series to scripted projects, he said the former is much more chaotic and hard to make sense of, where acting is just one world he has to deal with. He said acting is much more “stimulating,” so his sights seem to be set on the world of small and big screen projects for now.

His new movie, The Bathtub Chronicles, is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.