Jen Selter Flaunts Her Famous Rear In A Skimpy Thong Bikini For Steamy Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a video in which she flaunted her sculpted figure in a barely-there bikini.

The clip was captured on the beach, and Jen stood on a spot surrounded by large rock formations. A large expanse of water stretched out to the horizon, and waves crashed against the shore, the frothy white water rushing over the sand and around Jen’s ankles for the clip.

She flaunted her fit figure in a skimpy bikini top that showed off a hint of cleavage and also left her sculpted arms and shoulders exposed, as well as her toned abs. The piece was crafted from a fabric with a subtle print that looked stunning with Jen’s sun-kissed skin and dark brunette locks.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that likewise revealed plenty of her bombshell body. They dipped low in the front, leaving as much of her stomach as possible on display, and stretched high over her hips in a way that accentuated her curvaceous lower body. They were also a thong style, which placed her gravity-defying derriere as the focal point in many of the snippets. At one point, she even leaned over, resting both hands on a large rock as she flaunted her shapely rear.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She kept the accessories simple, adding a few silver rings as well as a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses.

Jen was barefoot in the video, and she struck a variety of poses as the sun set in the distance, casting a breathtaking glow over the entire landscape.

She paired the update with a motivational caption, and her audience couldn’t get enough. The post received over 86,200 views within 10 hours of going live, as well as 251 comments from her eager followers.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“I totally agree! You look amazing as always, Jen. Keep up the motivation and good vibes,” another follower chimed in, referencing Jen’s caption.

“Such inspirational words in a time where we are all struggling! Love this,” a third fan commented.

“You are a beautiful mermaid,” another remarked.

Jen loves to flaunt her flawless figure in sexy swimwear, and frequently treats her audience to Instagram videos. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update taken on the beach during the daytime, with the sun shining brightly down on the landscape. She rocked a red two-piece set with a bandeau-style top and thong bottoms.