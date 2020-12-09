Republican Election Lawyer Says Supreme Court Won’t Even Take Up Texas Voter Fraud Lawsuit

Longtime Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsburg told CNN Wednesday that the Supreme Court will not even take up the voter fraud lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Per Raw Story, anchor Jim Sciutto asked Ginsburg if there is any legal basis for Paxton’s arguments, reminding his viewers that each state, and not the federal government, determines how the election will take place.

“I think there’s no basis for it,” Ginsburg said.

“I don’t think the Supreme Court for an instant will consider taking up this case.”

Ginsburg said that Paxton’s effort demonstrates the Republican Party has “corroded in basic beliefs” in limited government under Trump’s leadership.

“Used to be that the party was for states’ rights. I can’t imagine something that is least faithful to a principle of states’ rights than a Texas attorney general trying to tell other states how to run their elections,” Ginsburg added.

Paxton, as he explained in a press release available in full on texasattorneygeneral.gov, sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, alleging that the battlegrounds used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to rig the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden and defeat President Donald Trump.

Paxton alleged in his lawsuit that the four battlegrounds ignored statutory requirements and violated the U.S. Constitution by “unlawfully enacting last-minute changes,” sending out ballots and ballot applications with complete disregard for the statutes enacted by their legislatures.

The Texas attorney general accused officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin of breaking the law, claiming that their actions cast a “dark shadow of doubt over the outcome” of the presidential race.

Trump has expressed support for Paxton’s initiative. In a tweet on Wednesday, he promised to intervene in the case. “This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” the commander-in-chief wrote.

Trump legal team’s challenges have yielded no results thus far. According to Forbes, they have already lost or withdrawn 50 lawsuits. Furthermore, even though the president’s lawyers have repeatedly alleged widespread fraud at press conferences and in television interviews, they have backed away from such claims in the courtroom.

Still, Trump has repeatedly called on the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to intervene and overturn the results of the 2020 race. At a recent rally in Georgia, he said that he hopes the justices “will step forward and save our country.”

At the event, Trump also appeared to acknowledge Biden’s victory, teasing a potential 2024 presidential bid. He said that he is “way up in the polls” and suggested that he would be able to win both the Republican nomination and the presidency in four years.