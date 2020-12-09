Lauren Dascalo Wears Black G-String While Sitting On A Piano

Lauren Dascalo went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snaps on Tuesday. The blond beauty showcased her fit figure as she served up some sexy looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Lauren rocked a black lingerie set with G-string panties. The undies were pulled up high over her narrow hips and emphasized her muscular thighs and killer legs.

She added a black bra as well. The slim straps flaunted her toned arms and shoulders while showing off her ample cleavage. A matching garter belt was strapped around her slim waist. Her rock-hard abs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with a pair of heeled boots.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were curled at the ends as they fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Lauren sat with her round booty placed on the keys of a piano. Her back was arched and both elbows rested on the top of the instrument. The second shot featured the model with her knees bent and her thighs apart as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

The final photo included Lauren sitting with her backside toward the camera. In the caption of the post, she talked about confidence. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Lauren’s over 1 million followers didn’t waste any time revealing their appreciation for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 21,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 570 messages during that time.

“You are looking totally amazing in all of these pics. You look gorgeous and,” one follower stated.

“Killing it with all these looks,” another wrote.

“Beautiful Lauren in leather straps,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeously stunning as always,” a fourth user gushed.

The model is often seen rocking racy looks in her online snaps. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself flashing her long legs, pert posterior, busty chest, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted to rock a sporty bra and underwear set as she hit the locker room with her boxing gear for a new video. That post also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date, the video has been viewed more than 186,000 times and over 470 comments have been left.