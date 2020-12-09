Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Red Hot Look

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update in which her incredible figure was on full display.

The photos were captured by photographer LHGFX Photography, the talent behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s steamy Instagram shares. She was perched on a wooden floor with a textured burnt orange wall behind her. A palm frond dipped into the frame from above, and Katelyn used the lush green plant as a prop, playing with a few of the leaves as she posed.

She rocked a patterned red look that left little to the imagination. The garment featured two strips of fabric that draped over her ample assets, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display, and thin white straps extended across her chest both above and below her breasts, framing her ample assets. The same straps went over her shoulders to secure the look, and a cut-out detail on the stomach revealed her toned tummy as well.

The sleeveless look left her sculpted shoulders and arms bare, and her muscular stems were also on display in the image. The garment had a simple silhouette on the bottom half, with fabric draping over her front and back, connected at the waist. There was a scandalously high slit on the side, and Katelyn had one leg bent while the other was stretched out by her side. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and she kept her sultry gaze focused on the camera.

The second shot was taken from a different angle, and Katelyn had her legs slightly spread, showing off her enviable figure even more. She looked at something in the distance for that snap, resting one hand on the ground beside her while the other went to her knee. Her bronzed skin glowed as natural sunlight filtered in, illuminating her bombshell curves.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 1,800 likes within just eight minutes of going live. It also racked up 220 comments in the same brief time span.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Flawless beauty,” another follower chimed in.

“How are you so beautiful,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Katelyn’s stunning features.

“I would love to be sitting with you having a nice conversation,” yet another commented.

