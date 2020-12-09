Georgina Mazzeo Dances In A Bikini While Balancing Can On Her Head

Georgina Mazzeo showed off many different skills on Tuesday, December 8, in a new update she shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. The Venezuelan model and influence took to the app to upload a video in which she danced around in a skimpy swimsuit while balancing a can on her head.

The clip started out by showing her on a boat while holding a beach towel up, allowing it to fly back in the wind. However, it quickly cut to footage of Mazzeo on a grass field surrounded by tall buildings.

Mazzeo placed the can on her head and started to move her hips around, attempting to dance while preventing her energy drink from falling off.

She wore a navy blue bikini top that boasted small triangle cups widely space on her chest while its thin straps stretched over her shoulders. Mazzeo teamed her top with a pair of white denim jeans with raw hems that expanded to the top of her thighs, showcasing her shapely legs.

In the caption, written in Spanish, Mazzeo noted that she wanted to see how well she could perform this challenge that she said has been popular as of late, according to a Google translation. She also revealed that the video was a partnership with Bang Energy, for which she is an ambassador, as she indicates in her Instagram bio.

In under a day, the video has been liked more than 108,000 times and garnered upwards of 820 comments, proving it was popular with her fans. Many of them took to the comments section to interact with her take on the challenge, while many others simply used the opportunity to rave about her killer physique.

“My hunger is gone all of a sudden [three crying-laughing emoji] Gorgeoussss,” one user wrote.

“How many times did you drop it? [fireworks emoji] Hahaha beautiful like always,” replied another one, and Mazzeo responded about 10 times.

“You have elegance, grace, beauty and charm,” a third fan added.

“What beautiful energy you give us today my friend @georginamazzeo have a nice day,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Mazzeo recently shared another video-clip with her fans that featured her on a beach in a sporty outfit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She had on an all black ensemble that included a sports bra with thin straps that went over her shoulders. It featured a plunging neckline that teased quite a bit of her cleavage. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of matching spandex mini shorts with a thick waistband that rose above her navel.