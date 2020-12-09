Dolly Parton Gets Animated In A New Instagram Clip For ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Dolly Parton got the animation treatment for a new Instagram clip that promoted her special enhanced version of A Holly Dolly Christmas, which is available to stream on Spotify. The beloved singer and songwriter was seen alongside celebrity friends the Cyrus family and Michael Buble.

In the video, which began with an old-fashioned-looking book that opened on its own, Dolly was drawn as a cartoon character who rode in Santa’s sleigh alongside popular crooner Michael. As they sat next to one another, the lyrics of a song appeared above their heads.

“Dashing through the snow, in a rhinestone, cowgirl sleigh, through Tennessee they go, Dolly and Buble. Listen to her sing, watch him get a fright, hey who’s the one driving this thing, you better hold on tight,” the words read.

This was followed by a segment featuring Dolly with Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus as they decorated gingerbread cookies and houses. Their animated counterparts had many of the same characteristics as their real-life models, including big hair and a fur-trimmed red outfit for Dolly; a hat, beard, and mustache for Billy Ray; and a silvery dress for Trish.

The sweet spot also showed animated Dolly making snow angels alongside late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. The final credits noted that this version is available on Spotify.

Dolly was seen in a holiday special of the same name as the recording which aired December 6 on CBS. On it, she performed classic tunes and shared personal stories of triumph and perseverance. The record was officially released on October 2 of this year and is her 47th studio album. It features guest appearances by Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, and Parton’s brother Randy, reported The Inquisitr.

The title is a reference to the song “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” famously performed by Burl Ives, one of the country legend’s favorite performers.

Fans of the singing superstar loved the cartoon bit and thanked her for bringing cheer to their holiday.

“You are just the cutest thing ever Miss Dolly, love you so much,” wrote one admirer.

“This is adorable, you have brought such joy when everyone needed it this year. Thank you for your contribution to the music industry, to the cure for COVID, and to my life!” remarked a second follower.

“Cute, the idea of a gingerbread mullet had me laughing. Thanks,” added a third Instagram user.

“Love the sounds of traditional Christmas songs. Merry Christmas to you and yours Miss Dolly,” penned a fourth fan.