Gabriella Abutbol Wears Insanely Tight String Bikini While Posing With Legs Apart

Gabriella Abutbol let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday. The stunning model thrilled her over 1.8 million followers when she flashed plenty of skin in a very revealing ensemble for the shots.

In the sexy pics, Gabriella looked hotter than ever in an insanely tight string bikini. The white swimwear featured a strapless top which highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment clung to her chest and flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snaps. She jazzed up the look with a bracelet on her wrist and a beige hat on her head.

In the first photo, Gabriella sat on the ground with her weight shifted to one side. She arched her back and placed one hand behind her for balance. Both of her knees were bent and her other hand was on top of her hat.

In the second shot, she had both hands on the ground and her legs apart as she stared into the camera with a flirty smile on her face. In the background, some sunlight could be seen peeking through the lush, green foliage.

Gabriella’s followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 81,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,000 messages during that time.

“How cute are you, making me miss summertime and my bikinis,” one follower wrote.

“My favorite IG girl,” another gushed.

“Wow you are a stunner aren’t you. You are so gorgeous and your body is fire. Keep workin girl,” a third user stated.

“Love the hair!!! And the natural/bare face look, the glow is real!!!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online pics. She is often seen posing in teeny tops, racy lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and more for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabriella most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a pair of gray panties and a matching long-sleeved crop top as she lounged around her house. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 98,000 likes and over 700 comments.