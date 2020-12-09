Kelly Ripa Lights Up ‘Live’ In Stunning Holographic Top & Pencil Skirt

The 'Live' star wowed in another amazing outfit.

Kelly Ripa wore a stunning outfit on the most recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The 50-year-old talk show host wowed in a silver holographic Batsheva top and a white pencil skirt by Roland Mouret as she made her entrance onto the Live stage with co-host Ryan Seacrest.

In a video shared on the show’s Instagram page, Seacrest appeared mesmerized by Ripa’s flashy top.

“Wow…where did we go, where are we going?” he asked.

“She was shopping. She shopped,” Ripa replied.

Seacrest went on to rave about the color of the top before Ripa told him she got it on sale.

Once onstage, Seacrest bowed down to the longtime Live star when she modeled her stylish ensemble as the small studio audience clapped along with him.

You can see the video of Ripa’s shiny outfit below.

Ripa received a slew of compliments in the comments section as fans reacted to her fancy look.

“The outfit is GORG! Love it! Looking fab Kelly!” one fan wrote.

“Sparkling Kelly, fancy,” another added. “Kelly’s always in style.”

“The top looks gorgeous on Kelly,” a third admirer wrote. “The brilliant colors, and Ryan is a gentleman who really appreciates women!! Adorable!”

“Kelly u could wear a paper bag and look awesome!! Just sayin,” yet another fan wrote.

Other fans noted how sparkly and fabulous Ripa looked. On the show, the mom-of-three downplayed her glam and said she puts very little effort into how she looks when she is at home.

“But, she’s here on TV,” she explained as she showed off her sparkling blouse while talking to Seacrest.

Earlier this year, Ripa went through a phase where she didn’t care so much about how she looked on TV, either. For months, the star was working from home for virtually produced shows during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

After some viewers criticized her self-made look and low-key style, she clapped back in an on-air rant, per People.

In May, Ripa said she didn’t “care'” how she looked because of her new outlook on life amid the pandemic.

“Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter,” she said at the time.

Since returning to the Live set, Ripa has taken her glam up a notch. Last week, she stunned in a black wrap dress and high-end jewelry as she hosted the morning chatfest.