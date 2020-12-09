Demi Rose Showcases Curvy Derrière & Ample Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

British model Demi Rose took to Instagram and used her fabulous figure to announce a collaboration with online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. On Wednesday, she shared a couple of photos that featured her wearing some of the stylish outfits she helped curate, and like most everything she wears, they highlighted her killer curves.

The update consisted of two snapshots that featured Demi wearing two black ensembles. The first look was more casual while the second outfit was more sexy.

In the first frame, Demi modeled a hooded jacket and pants set that appeared to be made of a soft velour. The jacket was cropped at her ribs and featured a wide waistband. The pants had a gathered waistband and fit her hips snugly. Letters made from small rhinestones spelled out “PRETTYLITTLETHING” on the back of the jacket and the backside of the pants. She wore her hair styled in a ponytail with a section of her long bangs framing her face. The influencer stood with her back to the lens. She looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera while she struck a pose that accentuated her bodacious booty.

The popular influencer showed off her voluptuous chest in the second photo, which caught her from the front. She went with a more glam look, sporting a bodysuit that featured a zippered neckline and high-cut legs. The model’s dark hair was slicked back in a low ponytail, and she also wore a pair of dark sunglasses. The image was cropped at the top of her hips, flashing a bit of bare skin. She wore it unzipped to show off her ample cleavage. She completed the look with a fur coat. The model gave the lens a serious expression while she arched her back, making her chest the focal point of the photo.

In the caption, she wrote that she was excited for the collaboration.

Her followers were certainly excited to see her looking so stunning, and many took some time to tell her so.

“Nice! You definitely fit the Pretty Little Thing bill!” wrote one admirer, adding two red heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“[D]eliciously.. spectacular…. as always…” a third fan commented with several kiss emoji.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” a fourth comment read.

Just yesterday, Demi shared a photo that saw her flaunting her curves in another black ensemble. She sported a skintight crop top that highlighted her plentiful chest while also showing off her hourglass figure.