‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band To Studio 8H With Host Timothee Chalamet

Saturday Night Live will welcome Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band to Studio 8H as the musical guest during the December 12 episode alongside host Timothee Chalamet. This will be the fourth time the musician has appeared on the show.

Bruce previously entertained viewers in 1992 with a solo performance (with host Tom Hanks) and with his band in 2002 (host Matt Damon) and 2015 (hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler). In a new Instagram post, the show shared the news via a corkboard and three colorful Post-it notes. Bruce has famously been impersonated multiple times by comedians Gary Kroeger, Adam Sandler, Will Forte, and Ben Stiller.

The Boss will likely perform songs from his newest album, Letter to You, which was released in October.

He was most recently seen during a live performance of the song “Chinatown,” which was recorded on the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and he performed alongside Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. The clip can be seen on YouTube. Bleachers and Bruce released the collaborative single last month.

Chalamet, 24, was nominated for an Oscar for the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name and stars as Paul Atreides in the upcoming remake of Dune. This will be his first time hosting but not the first time his presence has been felt on the sketch series.

SNL cast member Chloe Fineman has characterized Chalamet to the delight of viewers several times. She most recently impersonated the actor during an appearance on The Tonight Show as seen on YouTube. She read the holiday classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in the actor’s voice and also impersonated Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Meryl Streep.

Fans were thrilled for the match-up of the legendary singer and songwriter and the talented actor.

They shared their feelings regarding the upcoming episode in the comments section of the above Instagram post.

“Please tell me Bruce is going to sing his version of ‘Santa Claus is Coming To Town,'” wrote one fan.

“I would bet against it. He played it 5 years ago on SNL. Plus this isn’t the Christmas episode. Expect at least one song from Letter to You though,” said a second follower in response to the aforementioned comment.

“Timmy’s saving 2020! I can’t wait,” penned a third Instagram user.

“That’s for real now! That’s gonna be awesome with both of them. I am so not ready for this pairing, amazing on all levels,” remarked a fourth fan.