Valerie Cossette Goes Braless & Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skintight Bodysuit

Canadian beauty Valerie Cossette went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram update on Monday, December 7, displaying her hourglass curves in a white bodysuit that hugged her figure closely. The 27-year-old model opted to ditch her bra, letting it all hang out in the ribbed number, which buttoned up in the front. Valerie oozed sensuality as she posed with one arm across her midriff and the other one raised to her face, framing her busty assets and accentuating her waist. She let the bodysuit coquettishly slide off of her shoulders, deepening its low-cut neckline and exposing an eyeful of cleavage.

The steamy upload captured Valerie against an ochre wall that was nearly the same color as her deep tan. The model was standing next to a small panel window, right beside a large potted plant that infused a splash of color into the shot. The clay-toned interior was decorated with dark-brown accents that gave further prominence to her outfit and voluptuous curves.

Valerie made a tantalizing showcase of her assets by posing with her hip cocked and her legs apart. The gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and slightly parted her lips in a provocative way. The photo cut off just above the knee, flaunting her bare thighs. Likewise, her hips were also on display thanks to the outfit’s high cut, which left her sizable leg tattoo on show for her audience to admire.

The one-piece had long, fitted sleeves that reached over her palms and accentuated her slender arms. Its off-the-shoulder design gave fans a peek at the tattoos on her chest and upper arm. Valerie coordinated her manicure with her attire, showing off her long nails while caressing her cheek. She further accessorized with a dainty gold necklace, which featured a cross pendant that dangled over her collar bone, drawing the eye to her cleavage.

The sizzling brunette wore her hair down and parted in the middle, brushing her long tresses over her shoulder and arm. Her raven mane beautifully complemented her apparel, which sported dark, mismatched buttons.

Valerie captioned the picture with a dove emoji that seemed to mirror the color of her bodysuit. She credited professional photographer Koby Einstein for the snap.

The update proved to be a big hit with her over 2.1 million followers, amassing more than 83,100 likes. The smoking-hot look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up a little shy of 1,150 messages. Plenty of her online admirers were left speechless by her seductive appearance, choosing to express their adoration only with emoji. Others had no trouble gushing over her hotness and showered Valerie with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” wrote tattoo model Vicky Aisha, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Killinnnn it,” said actor Andrew Byron Bachelor, who is known to Instagram as King Bach.

Luna Benna appreciated the artistic composition of the snap, commenting, “Omg these colors.”

“You are a beautiful woman and a goddess,” chimed in another Instagrammer.