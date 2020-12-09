Daisey O’Donnell Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Sexy Lingerie Sets For Flirty New Video

Daisey O’Donnell took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 8, to share a new video with her 1 million followers. The English model is famous for showing off her insanely fit figure in barely there outfits, and her latest update was no different. She looked tantalizing in two sets of skimpy lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The blond hottie rocked a bra-and-panties combo that showed off her ample assets and made her bronze tan pop. The sets had similar styles but in different colors.

The sport-style bra boasted fully-lined cups that barely contained her ample chest and a scoop neckline that flaunted a generous amount of her cleavage. Its racerback design helped highlight her lean shoulders and arms. The brand’s logo was printed all over the thick band that hugged her toned midriff.

The matching bottoms that she sported featured high leg cuts, which helped accentuate her lean thighs. The thick waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Like the bra, the underwear also had the brand’s logo printed on the thick, stretchable band.

At the beginning of the reel, Daisey could be seen indoors in the first ensemble. She stood in the middle of the frame while touching the ends of her hair, then placed her hands on her hips. She swayed her hips while approaching the camera, covering the screen with her right hand.

The next part showed Daisey changing into another pair. She flipped her hair as she tugged at her top and blew a kiss at the end of the clip.

For the snap, Daisey styled her golden tresses into sleek, straight strands and tied it into pigtails. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, grazing her chest. Her nails were painted with a light polish, which was a nice contrast to her sun-kissed complexion. The influencer wore a gold necklace with a cross pendant, a bracelet, and several rings as her accessories.

In the caption, Daisey shared that her underwear came from the new ODolls Collection, a brand that she and her sister, Ellie, owns. She also revealed that they are launching the new line very soon.

The newest social media share was a huge hit with her avid admirers. It has been watched over 55,900 times, and it amassed more than 10,500 likes and 150 comments in under a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Fans and fellow influencers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments and praises.

“Absolute queen!!! Looks amazing. I can’t wait to purchase!!” a fan wrote.

“Doing Huddersfield proud,” commented another follower.

“Oh my gosh! You are so pretty,” added a third admirer.