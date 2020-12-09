Tammy Hembrow Slays In A Strappy Pink Monokini In Tantalizing Double-Pic Update

Tammy Hembrow tantalized her 11.8 million Instagram followers this week with a smoking-hot duo of snaps that have proved hard to be ignored. The model took to her account on Tuesday, December 8 to show off her bombshell curves in a racy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell ventured outside for the photo op, where she was seen posing outside of her luxurious house. The camera was positioned on the ground and angled up at her capturing almost a full-length look at her incredible body that was clad in a sexy pink monokini from Oh Polly that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Tammy faced the camera in the first shot, popping her hips out to the side as she ran her fingers through her platinum locks. She tilted her head up toward the sky and wore a sultry look on her face as she closed her eyes in a blissful manner.

An eyeful of her ample cleavage could be seen as she posed thanks to her swimsuit’s plunging neckline, while a set of extra-long ties wrapped around her midsection to highlight her flat tummy and chiseled abs. A dainty, rhinestone-encrusted butterfly charm connected the number’s cups together at the bottom of the deep cut, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The fitness trainer showed off her curvaceous backside in the second snap, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed. The 180-turn revealed her swimsuit’s daringly cheeky design that exposed her enviable booty in its entirety, while its high-cut style offered a peek at her sculpted thighs. It had a thick waistband as well that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The double-pic post proved extremely popular, racking up over 184 likes after 14 hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section to show the social media sensation some love.

“Everything looks so good on you,” one person wrote.

“Pretty in pink,” quipped another fan.

“I can’t believe you look like this with two kids,” a third follower remarked.

“Stunning as ever!” praised a fourth admirer.

Tammy is hardly shy about showing off her killer physique on her Instagram page. She rocked another skimpy monokini earlier this month, this time while riding an exercise bike to give her followers some fitspiration. The look proved to be another fan-favorite, earning nearly 400,000 likes and 2,914 comments to date.