Steph Rayner Showcases Fit Body In Powder Blue Bikini And See-Through Sarong

Steph Rayner put her enviable physique front and center on Tuesday, December 8, when she shared a couple of new photos with her 585,000 Instagram followers. In it, the Australian model rocked a stylish bikini and an elegant sarong that highlighted her slender figure while flaunting her modeling skills.

The photos showed Rayner posing by a swing set made of rustic wood in a sandy location featuring a host of palm trees in the background. As indicated by the geotag, she was in Tulum, Mexico.

In the first, she stood facing the camera as she grabbed the ropes in one hand. Rayner kicked her hips forward while leaning back slightly, showing off her toned abs.

For the second snapshot, Rayner sat on the swing as she flashed a bright smile at the viewer. She lifted both feet off the ground in a playful manner, holding onto the rope for support.

Rayner sported a two-piece bathing suit made of a powder blue fabric that complemented her brunette hair. The top featured a classic triangle design with small cups that showed off plenty of cleavage. The thin straps tied behind the neck and included a small detail near the bodice.

On her lower body, Rayner wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms boasting similarly thin straps, which she tied into bows high on her hips. She completed her look with a white sarong made of a stringy fabric that made it entirely see-through.

In the caption, Rayner simply included a hashtag of the popular location and revealed that her ensemble was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she often partners up with.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 11,700 likes and over 80 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to express their admiration for Rayner, praising her outfit, location and her many attributes.

“[Y]ou could be a reason for world war III,” one of her fans chimed in.

“[B]aby [two heart-eyes emoji] i’m obsessed w you,” replied another user.

“Wow! Stephy you are so beautiful! I am in love with you,” a third one gushed.

“Stunning! Tall brunette and beautiful!” added a fourth admirer.

This is far from being the first time Rayner has shared a photo of herself clad in a swimsuit in her Instagram feed. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a throwback of a trip to Hawaii. The photographer captured the model striking a powerful pose in front of the ocean. She stretched her arms up above her head while kicking one leg forward. Her two-piece was light pink and featured an underwire bra and V-shaped bottoms.