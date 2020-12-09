‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Shows Lots Of Skin In A Black Lace Bra

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige showed a lot of skin in a black lace bra in a new Instagram share. The reality television star looked lovely in the post, where she modeled some lingerie from her line Goddess of Easton. The up-close snap was one of her most stunning, according to her followers, who hit the “like” button over 23,000 times thus far.

Derynn starred in Seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV series, which also featured Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. In the first batch of episodes, she battled other women on the show for the hearts of the perennial bachelors. In Season 2, less than half of the original cast gathered together to live and work with the men in Las Vegas. During that time, Derynn met Ricky Rogers, a dancer at Chippendales, and they made an instant connection. He was one of the first to like this most recent snap.

Her long, black hair was parted to one side and blown out straight. The ends of her tresses were curled and framed her face. The lengths cascaded down over the tops of her breasts. Derynn wore a big smile and drew her followers in with her eyes, which looked directly at the camera.

She wore large, sparkling earrings in the photograph which was snapped at The Beauty Suite in Staten Island, New York. Derynn shared in her Instagram story that she participated in a photoshoot taken at the makeup and hair salon.

She showed a lot of glowing, tanned skin in the image, which focused on her upper body. Her black lace bra featured full, triangle-shaped cups. They were trimmed with satin. Half of the cups featured a semi-sheer lace material, allowing her followers a good look at her décolletage. The remainder of the bra had opaque fabric to provide coverage where it was needed most.

Derynn’s co-star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz wrote that she was so happy to see a photo of her friend again after her three-week absence from social media.

Her fans could not stop raving about her overall ultra glam look.

“You’re so beautiful, you’re goals!” wrote one user.

“Wow, you are honestly so pretty, even without all the glam,” chimed in a second follower.

“Finally binge-watched Double Shot at Love, you are one of my faves,” penned a third Instagrammer.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and are my Weight Watchers inspiration,” raved a fourth fan.