‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Shows Lots Of Skin In A Black Lace Bra

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige showed a lot of skin in a black lace bra in an updated Instagram share. The reality television star looked lovely in the post, where she modeled some lingerie from her line Goddess of Easton. The up-close snap was one of her newest and most stunning according to her followers, who hit the “like” button over 23,000 times thus far.

Derynn starred in Seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV series, which also Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. In the first batch of episodes, she battled other women on the show for the hearts of the perennial bachelors. In the second season, less than half of the original cast gathered together to live and work with the men in Las Vegas. During that time, Derynn met Ricky Rogers, a dancer at Chippendales and they made an instant connection. He was one of the first to like this most recent snap.

Her long, black hair was parted to one side and blown out straight. The ends of her tresses were curled and framed her face. Their length cascaded down over the tops of her breasts. Derynn wore a big smile in the snap and drew her followers in with her eyes, which looked directly at the camera.

She wore large, diamond style earrings in her lobes in the photograph that was taken at The Beauty Suite in Staten Island, New York. Derynn shared in her Instagram story that she participated in a photoshoot taken at the makeup and hair salon.

Derynn showed a lot of glowing, tanned skin in the photograph which focused on her upper-body. Her black, lace bra featured full, triangle-shaped cups. They were banded with a satin edge. Half of the cups were sheer lace, allowing her followers a good look at her decollete. The remainder of the bra was darker in color to provide coverage where it was needed most.

Derynn’s co-star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz said that she was so happy to see a photo of her friend again after her three-week absence from social media.

Her fans could not stop raving about her overall ultra-glam look.

“You’re so beautiful, you’re goals!” wrote one fan.

“Wow, you are honestly so pretty, even without all the glam,” claimed a second follower.

“Finally binge-watched Double Shot at Love, you are one of my faves,” penned a third Instagram user.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and are my Weight Watchers inspiration,” raved a fourth fan.