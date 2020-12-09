Tarsha Whitmore Teases A Glimpse Of Sideboob In A Daringly Short Dress With A Racy Cutout Design

Tarsha Whitmore proved yet again that she looks good in just about anything. The model traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a sexy bodycon dress for her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change.

In the shot — which hit her page on Wednesday, December 9 — Tarsha was seen standing on a large boat with a cocktail in her hand. She posed with her backside to the camera, standing with one leg in front of the other while arching her back slightly to help emphasize her killer curves and pert derriere. She turned her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with a sultry gaze as the wind blew messily through her long light brown locks. A gorgeous view of the deep blue water could be seen in the background of the shot, as well as several other boats.

The Aussie influencer looked like a total smokeshow as she showcased her petite frame in a nude mini dress from Beginning Boutique that fit her like a glove. The garment featured a halter-style top with thick straps that looped around her neck, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. It was made of a ribbed material that hugged her figure in all of the right ways, highlighting her hourglass silhouette and killer curves.

A racy cutout fell over Tarsha’s lower back. It wrapped around her torso, offering a peek at her toned midsection while also teasing a glimpse of braless underboob that gave the shot a seductive vibe. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length — it just barely grazed past her perky booty, showing off her sculpted thighs along the way.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the beauty’s sizzling new social media share and did not hesitate to express their love for the model in the comments section.

“Wow you look stunning,” one person wrote.

“So sexy and beautiful!!!!” praised another fan.

“Looking super hot,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 11,000 likes after just three hours of going live.

Tarsha has been steaming up her Instagram page with a number of smoking-hot looks lately. On Monday, the star sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her ample cleavage in a sheer white crop top with a plunging neckline. Fans went wild for that snap as well, awarding more than 12,000 likes and 111 comments to date.