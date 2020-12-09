WWE Rumors: Female Superstar Might Have Teased Return To Company In Latest Instagram Post

Although Eva Marie has yet to show up on WWE programming after reportedly signing a new contract with the company, there might have been a couple of teases hinting at her imminent return, including an Instagram post she shared with her followers on Tuesday morning.

As documented by Ringside News, the first tease happened on this week’s Monday Night Raw, where Angel Garza cut a promo, speaking to someone off-camera and dropping the “words of a lothario.” After he finished his spiel, he offered a rose to the person, whose hand then appeared on-camera to receive the flower.

In her new Instagram update, Marie was photographed while lounging on a white couch, wearing a bright red robe and holding a bunch of roses in the same color, similar to the one that Garza handed out the night before. Given that she did not offer any context for the photo in her caption, Ringside News wrote that this could either be her way of hyping up her comeback or simply a case of the former Diva Search winner “toying with fans” — or perhaps a completely unrelated coincidence.

According to an earlier report from The Inquisitr, Marie’s return had first been hinted at two months ago, as there were rumors suggesting she could make an appearance on the October 12 edition of Raw. While that never came to pass, it was noted at the time that the date made some sense, considering how WWE was then in the middle of its annual brand draft, with these events often serving as a way to reintroduce wrestlers who have been away from the promotion for a while.

As noted by Cultaholic, Marie first appeared on WWE television in 2013 and remained with the company until she was released in the summer of 2017. During those four years, she had spent time on the NXT and SmackDown rosters, though her debut on the blue brand was repeatedly delayed in storyline due to the various excuses she made to avoid competing in the ring. She was also one of the main cast members of Total Divas during the reality show’s first six seasons.

Marie isn’t the only former female superstar who has been rumored to be coming back to WWE in recent months. In September, it was reported that Melina, who had last competed for the promotion in 2011, had signed a new contract and would be making her return on a future episode of Raw. She has, however, denied these rumors, stressing that there are numerous factors, including her age and her emotional readiness for a comeback, that she needs to consider before returning.