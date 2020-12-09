Madonna’s Drop-Dead Gorgeous Daughter Lourdes Leon Models Juicy Couture Underwear For New Campaign

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is the face of Juicy Couture and Parade’s new underwear campaign and has proven that she is the perfect candidate to sell their attire.

As reported by The Sun, the photoshoot sees Leon rocking a number of different garments in a dressing room setting.

In one shot, the 24-year-old wore a multicolored patterned criss cross crop top that went around her neck. The item of clothing showcased her underboob and a hint of her decolletage. The ensemble was paired with purple underwear that had “Juicy” written on the back in large different-colored letters. Leon accessorized herself with several bracelets, a chunky ring, and small earrings. She rocked acyrlic nails that were painted with a coat of pink polish and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her arms and hands. The brunette beauty styled her dark straight hair in a high ponytail for the occasion.

Lourdes was seen sporting an over-the-shoulder pose while on her knees. The model gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showcased her stunning side profile.

In another frame, Lourdes rocked a red tracksuit jacket with a hood and a gold graphic print on the back. She teamed the bright number with black panties that had “Juicy” also written in gold on the back. She sported a similar pose and continued to show off her flawless facial features. Leon opted for hoop earrings and long black socks with the ensemble.

The same snap was shared on Juicy Coutures Instagram page, which was highly praised by their followers.

In the span of one day, their post racked up more than 8,000 likes and many comments from fans of the brand.

“Wow this is the best collab thus far,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous like her mom,” another person shared.

“Is this Lola? Madonna’s daughter? Love it,” remarked a third fan.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Leon usually tries to keep a low profile but has made headlines several times this week. As previously reported by The Inquistr, she was photographed with her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Puglia in Mexico at the beach. Leon was captured wearing a mismatched two-piece. She paired a bright yellow string top with tiny black bottoms that were tied up around her hips with thin straps. Leon showed off her belly button piercing and accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a pendant. She kept her dark hair down and appeared to be enjoying her time in the sun while overseas.