Howard Stern Signs New Deal With Siruis XM For A Reported $120M Per Year

Howard Stern has reportedly signed a new deal with satellite service SiriusXM for a reported $120 million per year said The Hollywood Reporter. The legendary radio personality will extend his long-running partnership with the company for his flagship show for five more years. Currently 66-years-old, Howard would be 71 at the end of this contract.

The contract will reportedly also cover the Stern archive of material for seven additional years said THR.

As of now, it has been reported that Stern is being paid upwards of $100 million a year. This new deal is reported as being worth $20 million more.

Howard revealed the news during his December 8 broadcast. He said, “Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio and no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike.”

He shared he had been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. Stern joked that he has a lot more to say and that now that he can work from home, he simply didn’t have an excuse to quit his job. Stern thanked his team which included longtime air-partner and equalizer, Robin Quivers, who has worked with Howard since his days at WNBC in New York City.

Stern claimed that he and Robin made a great time along the lines of Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme. He said that he looked forward to more laughs and good times and that as a proud member of Bachelor Nation, he asked Tobin to accept his “rose” and join him in the fantasy suite.

In an Instagram post seen above, the network proudly announced that Stern would remain as a pivotal part of their daily programming.

Stern’s fans were thrilled to learn that he would continue to entertain them every day.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!! The Christmas present we all deserve this year,” wrote one fan.

Other fans shared their excitement by remarking that listening to Howard brought them great joy.

“Long live the King, love you Robin and Howard,” penned a second fan.

“This is the best news ever. I am a listener from the time you were WNBC in New York City, through to K-Rock, and now to Sirius. So happy you are staying, thank you so much,” remarked a longtime third listener.