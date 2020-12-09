Holly Sonders Skinny Dips In Vegas To Share The ‘Funniest Thing’ She’s Seen This Decade

Holly got nude in the pool for a risqué photo shoot with hilarious consequences.

Holly Sonders stripped down for a NSFW video this week as she showed what she described as the “funniest thing” she’s seen in a long time. In her latest Instagram upload posted on December 8, the former Fox Sports host didn’t leave much to the imagination as she got naked for a swimming pool photo shoot that didn’t end too well.

The clip began with Holly in the water with her back to the camera as she attempted to pull herself onto a ledge. She appeared to be outside a hotel room with a private swim-up pool and covered her bare chest with her right arm.

Holly perched on the side with her long brunette hair soaking wet and cascading down her back. She sat with her legs together as the person filming pointed out that she was swimming nude during one of the coldest months of the year.

“It’s so cold,” the professional golfer said as the videographer laughed.

“You’re in the cold, it’s December, and you’re in the pool. What are you thinking?” they asked.

“I hate you. The shots better be good,” Holly jokingly responded as she got back into the water and walked toward the camera.

“While we’re here, everybody enjoy,” she added, just as the person filming dropped their camera into the water.

She tagged Las Vegas photographer Sean Nelson and investor entrepreneur Michael Evers in the caption, while plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Gorgeous girl,” one person wrote with a clapping hands emoji.

“At least [you’re] wearing a smile haha,” another user added.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a third comment read with three red hearts.

“Now that’s a treat,” another admirer wrote with a red heart and a fire symbol.

The upload proved a hit, amassing over 8,000 likes, close to 78,000 views, and more than 205 comments in the first seven hours.

According to Holly’s geotag, she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the shoot, where she’s been for the past several days.

Last week, she posted a stunning snap of herself to Instagram in which she posed in what appeared to be the lobby of Sin City’s Wynn Hotel and Casino.

Holly was a lot more covered up in the December 3 upload as she smoldered in shiny red PVC pants and a skintight black top with a high neck. She had her long locks in a slick ponytail and stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by wearing a plain black face mask.