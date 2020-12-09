NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Powell, Davis, McCaw & 2021 First-Round Pick

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Toronto Raptors could bring DeMar DeRozan back after two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs in a hypothetical trade that could help them improve their chances of dominating the Eastern Conference.

As explained by the outlet on Wednesday, the Raptors are a team that is currently led by two young stars in forward Pascal Siakam and guard Fred VanVleet, the latter of whom was recently re-signed after entering free agency. While it was DeRozan’s move to the Spurs that allowed Toronto to acquire Kawhi Leonard for one year and win an NBA championship in 2019, the publication suggested that the organization could bring him back in hopes of finishing close to the top — if not on top — of the Eastern Conference standings.

In the proposed deal, DeRozan would be heading to the Raptors in exchange for a package featuring guards Norman Powell, Terrence Davis, and Patrick McCaw and their first-round pick in the 2021 draft. As predicted, the four-time All-Star could help Toronto with his reliable scoring from mid-range and his ability to help out in the playmaking. While his struggles from beyond the arc have been well-documented, he was nonetheless described as an impact player who could be especially helpful in the postseason.

“DeRozan is a big-game player and has the ability to take over when needed. This deal benefits the Raptors because it will give them another elite player during the most important time of the year.”

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

As shown on his Basketball-Reference page, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in the 2019-20 campaign, where the Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time in 22 years. While he shot a very solid 53.1 percent from the field, he converted on just nine of his 35 three-point shot attempts — good for a 25.7 percent shooting clip.

As for the Spurs, DeRozan is not the only veteran who has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, as big man LaMarcus Aldridge has also rumored to be potentially on the move. NBA Analysis Network noted that even if Aldridge isn’t traded before next year’s deadline, San Antonio could still change its franchise dynamic by landing three players and a future draft choice who could be a key part of the rotation in the years to follow.

Aside from the aforementioned Raptors reunion, the same publication also suggested another possible destination for DeRozan this week, recommending that he and Aldridge could both be traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for forwards Julius Randle and Kevin Knox, point guard Dennis Smith Jr., and multiple future draft picks.