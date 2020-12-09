Barbra Streisand Joins The Star-Studded Lineup Of NBC’s ‘One Night Only: The Best Of Broadway’

Barbra Streisand has joined the star-studded lineup of the television special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, which will air December 10 on NBC, according to a press release from the network. The legendary singer was a late addition to the roster of performers, who will celebrate the Great White Way with music and performances from some of the top stage productions in New York City.

Barbra began her career on Broadway in the stage production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale where she originated the role of Miss Marmelstein. She later played Fanny Brice in the stage musical Funny Girl in 1964, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, reported Playbill. Barbra would receive an honorary Star of the Decade Tony in 1970.

Also added to the roster is Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas, who will perform with the Spanish cast of A Chorus Line.

Sutton Foster, who is scheduled to star in The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and currently stars in the CW series Younger, will also participate, as will Brittney Mack from Six: The Musical and Mary-Louise Parker from How I Learned to Drive.

The Inquisitr reported that previously announced performances scheduled for One Night Only include those from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent, and an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Fans will also be treated to celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Vanessa Williams, per the NBC press release.

Show host Tina Fey has been a part of the Broadway community since 2018 when the musical adaptation of her 2004 film Mean Girls debuted. The musical would go on to receive 12 Tony Award nominations, including one for the former Saturday Night Live head writer in the category of Best Book.

This special is not only to quench the thirst of those who long to see live theater again but also to raise donations to the organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This charitable cause helps provide groceries, medication, health care, and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community struggling through a pandemic that has shuttered the industry for more than a year, according to its official website.