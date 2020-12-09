Nazanin Mandi Goes Shirtless While Wearing Velvet Sean John Joggers

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with three new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for Missguided and uses the social media platform to model their attire.

In the first shot, the 34-year-old went shirtless and showed off her toned physique. She wore a pair of high-waisted navy joggers made out of velvet joggers that featured Diddy’s brand, Sean John, written on the left in white text. Mandi showed off the tattoo inked down her right arm and styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down for the occasion.

She was photographed in front of a velvet sofa with one hand covering half her face. Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, wrapped her other arm across her chest and flashed a radiant smile with her eyes closed.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was captured sitting down in front of the coach. She went barefoot and showcased off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of black polish. She teamed the same joggers with a white crop top that had Sean John in large shimmery text.

Mandi raised one hand to the side of her face and tilted her head to the right. She gazed directly at the camera lens while resting both arms on the sofa.

In the third and final frame, Mandi — who is also a celebrity ambassador for Savage X Fenty — was snapped from the mouth-down, sporting a similar pose.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Aja Hitomi.

For her caption, Mandi treated her fans to a code that will allow her followers to get a discount via the Missguided website.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You just brighten up my timeline,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re the perfect woman to represent them, babe,” another person shared.

“You are such a gorgeous woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Those pants look so comfy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a silky pink robe that fell past her knees and featured a multicolored floral pattern. Mandi wore what is seemingly her wedding ring and rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with polish. She sported her signature curls and struck a series of poses within the three-photo upload.