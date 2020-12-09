Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini In Mexico

The model wowed in a skimpy string two-piece.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stunned in new bikini photos as she soaked up the sun in Mexico. In exclusive candid photos posted on December 8, which can be seen The Daily Mail, Lourdes frolicked in the sea and on the sand as she was photographed at the beach in Tulum with her boyfriend.

The 24-year-old model and singer showed off her flawless figure and glowing tan in a mismatched two-piece. She rocked a sunny bright yellow string top with triangles of material over her chest. It had thin ties around her neck and back that perfectly highlighted her slim waist and flat tummy.

She paired it with tiny black bottoms that sat very low underneath her pierced navel with thin straps over her hips.

Lourdes flashed plenty of her tanned skin and her multiple tattoos, including the Rolls-Royce logo on her left forearm and what appeared to be two small butterflies on her upper chest. She accessorized with a shiny necklace featuring a large pendant, which appeared to spell her name, that dangled over her chest.

The star enjoyed some fun in the water with a male friend, who Hollywood Life identified as her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Puglia.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The two looked loved-up as they were snapped embracing in the water and shared a big kiss before Jonathan picked her up and swung her around her in his arms. They also sat on the sand in the shallow water and chatted, with her boyfriend going shirtless in green swim shorts.

The snaps showed Lourdes walking barefoot along the sand with her long dark hair wet and cascading down her back, revealing that her skimpy bottoms were Brazilian cut to show off her pert booty.

The two sat on a two-person gray sun lounger under a straw thatched roof umbrella and chowed down on a beach snack.

Earlier this year, Lourdes was photographed showing off her toned figure in another skimpy bikini during a vacation to the Maldives with her man.

In the photos published in January, she wowed in another bright yellow bikini top, this time with pink strings, which she paired with tiny multi-coloured bottoms with skimpy ties. She and Jonathan held hands and chatted as they enjoyed some fun in the sun during another beach trip.

Lourdes is Madonna’s only child with her former partner Carlos Leon, though the “Like A Prayer” hitmaker is also mom to Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy 14, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.