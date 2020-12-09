Lexy Panterra Models String Bikini: ‘I Don’t Have Cleavage So I Have To Count On The Under Boob’

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snaps of herself. The entertainer has her own swimsuits that are taken from her merch line and is using the social media platform to model the items.

In the first shot, Panterra stunned in a snakeskin-print string bikini top that featured gold straps that went around her neck. The attire displayed her decolletage, underboob, and stomach. She teamed the ensemble with matching bottoms and showcased the small tattoo inked underneath her left breast. Panterra wrapped herself up in an oversized denim jacket, which she left to hang off both her shoulders. She accessorized herself with black shades, a number of rings, and a necklace featuring a silver “Lexis” pendant. Panterra rocked pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The “Pretty Young Savage” songstress was captured sitting down in front of a beautiful clear blue sky with her legs parted open. Panterra held onto what looked to be a plastic white fork and was enjoying some food. She rested her left elbow on her upper thigh and gazed in front while her locks were pushed over her right shoulder.

In the next slide, Panterra was captured standing up in front of the sea without her jacket on, which helped show off her gold bangles and black watch. The rapper appeared to be appreciating her gorgeous surroundings in her matching two-piece.

She geotagged her upload with Miami, Florida, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“WOW, you are my women crush all the time!” one user wrote.

“You are definitely the most gorgeous woman alive,” another person shared.

“DAMN!!! You are HOT!!! I’m sorry I have never seen a WOMAN like you!!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are my woman crush everyday queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Panterra. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a shimmery silver bra with sheer plastic straps. Panterra covered herself up in a multicolored bandanna-print jacket that had a hood and accessorized with a thin nose ring, rings, large hoop earrings, and a necklace. The 31-year-old decorated her nails with blue polish and struck a series of poses in her ensemble.