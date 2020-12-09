Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa Hint Christine Quinn May Not Be Invited To Their Wedding After Trash Talk

The reality TV lovebirds are upset about the 'Selling Sunset' star's catty chatter about their relationship.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa say they have no time for Christie Quinn’s trash talk.

The Selling Sunset star and her fiance gave the skinny on their dynamic with Christine on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast this week, and they made it clear they know how to shut out the outspoken Oppenheim Group realtor.

During the interview, which is available here, Heather, 33, quipped that she’s unsure who will be invited to her upcoming wedding to the Flipping 101 star, noting that she will have to see who she’s “talking to” when it’s time to send the invites out.

Tarek chimed in to say that Heather’s co-star Christine said not-so-nice things about him and his fiancée in recent interviews, making it seem as though she isn’t on the guest list.

“Christine has a big mouth,” he said. “She said some sh*tty things about us. And that’s about it. We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

The dad of two went on to say that Christine is still new to the entertainment business and doesn’t know when to keep her mouth shut.

“Just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk. It just makes her look stupid. So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we’re out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I’m sorry. I’ve been on TV for 10 years.”

Tarek stopped short of saying the couple is in a full-blown feud with Christine. He reiterated they just “stay away” from Christine following her “rude” comments about their relationship.

“There’s no bad blood. I just don’t deal with her bullsh*t,” he added.

Earlier this year, Christine compared Heather and Tarek to The Hills stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt in an interview with Page Six. In the interview, Selling Sunset’s sassiest star said she calls Heather and Tarek “Speidi” and insinuated they call the paparazzi to show up for staged photoshoots. She also poked fun at articles that show the lovebirds making cookies and watching movies and home and called it “ridiculous.”

While Christine may not get a Save the Date card, Heather has plenty of other co-stars who she still talks to regularly, including Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, and brokerage firm bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Christine also has plenty of time to “redeem” herself should she want to score a seat at reality TV’s biggest crossover. Tarek recently told People that his nuptials to Heather will take place “far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little.” He also confirmed that the wedding will not take place on Catalina Island, which was the site of their engagement earlier this year, and may even be held out of the country.