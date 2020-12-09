Jessie James Decker Stands In The Bath Wearing Nothing But Bubbles: ‘Wanna Show U Somethin’

The country singer enjoyed an unconventional bubble bath.

Jessie James Decker shared a risqué bath photo on Instagram this week as she stood in the tub wearing nothing but bubbles. The country singer and mom of three posted a hilarious snap of herself posing in the bathroom on December 8 as she jokingly showed her 3.3 million followers how she and husband Eric Decker keep thing spicy.

Jessie stood with both hands on her hips and wrote in the caption that she was “nekkid.” Her body was almost completely covered in white froth, though her toned right leg and arms peeked through while she was calf deep in the water.

She pursed her lips and looked up, with her highlighted hair behind her ears and cascading down her back.

A white towel rested on the side of the large grey marble bathtub next to a large brown candle. The “I Look So Good (Without You)” hitmaker posed in front of a black panelled background with a sprig of leaves just in shot to her right.

In the caption, she joked about how the scenario came to be as she recalled calling former professional football player Eric into the bathroom.

“I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin,” she admitted she told him, alongside four crying laughing emoji.

Jessie tagged her husband on the snap, suggesting he took it, and joked that it showed how they keep the “spice alive” in their almost 10-year marriage.

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with messages, with many pointing out how much she looked like their eldest daughter, 6-year-old Vivianne.

“U look EXACTLY like Viv here!!” one fan wrote.

“This looks like vivis expressions/poses haha,” another commented.

“I thought you were at the Met Gala,” a third wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“Patiently waiting for @ericdecker to respond,” a fourth comment read with the same emoji.

The upload proved a big hit, receiving more than 105,400 likes and 680-plus comments.

This isn’t the first time Jessie has showed off her bath routine on social media. In September, she shared another photo to Instagram from the tub as she enjoyed a soak alongside Vivianne.

The reality star sipped on what appeared to be a glass of champagne as the youngster crouched down to her left with a sheet mask covering her face.

“This is totally normal right? and yes that’s Vivi in a much needed face mask apparently,” Jessie jokingly captioned the black-and-white upload with two crying laughing faces.