‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Steffy Gives Up Family Dreams & Fears Losing Thomas

Spoilers for Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) struggles with the thought of losing those close to her, per The TV Guide. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may die on the operating table, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has some devastating news.

Thomas Fights For His Life

Thomas is fighting for his life after Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) diagnosed him with a subdural hematoma. The medical team was trying to stop the bleeding on his brain, but the designer was also having seizures.

Finn also told them that Thomas had taken a turn for the worst, as seen in the image below. He had to have emergency surgery because the medication had not stopped the seizures. The physician explained that the midline shift had resulted in an increase in the bleeding and that the doctors needed to relieve the pressure on his brain.

Steffy was worried that the surgery would be too risky, but Finn reassured his girlfriend that Thomas had an excellent team working on him.

Finn could not give her the reassurance that Thomas would not die, but he also did not want her to get ahead of herself. Her brother still had a fighting chance, and he was taking good care of him.

Dreams Of A Family Go Up In Smoke

Steffy is also struggling with her conscience, per The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers. She and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) slept together after they both got drunk.

At the hospital, Liam told her that Thomas had not been kissing Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Her brother had actually locked lips with a mannequin.

Liam tells her that they made a big mistake. Now that he knows the truth, he doesn’t want to leave his wife. She has been faithful to him and is a good mother to his youngest daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

Of course, Steffy herself is involved with Finn and regrets making love to Liam. However, she has never given up on the dream of her family living under one roof. She would love it if Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) could have both her parents staying with her. However, Steffy will again have to give up the dream of reuniting her family.

As far as their infidelity is concerned, it’s only a matter of time before Hope and Finn find out that their partners were unfaithful. Will Hope want to end her marriage? And will Finn forgive Steffy’s cheating ways?