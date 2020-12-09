‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Quinn Makes A Powerful Admission

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 10 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will bare her soul. She will plead with Eric Forrester (John McCook) in a heartfelt moment, per The TV Watercooler. But is he willing to leave the past behind?

Quinn Wants To Win Eric Back

Quinn is determined to win her husband back. As she told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), she doesn’t want to live with them anymore. She belongs with her husband. She then went to the mansion to convince Eric to take her back.

But when she got there, she found Eric and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) in deep conversation. Surprisingly, Shauna pleaded with the patriarch to take his wife back. She knew that he was lonely and that he missed his wife. While Eric admitted that the house was quiet without Quinn, he didn’t miss all the drama that accompanied her. He also sang Shauna’s praises.

Quinn spied on her spouse and best friend to get a sense of their relationship, as seen below. She also learned that Eric was disappointed that she had tried to rip his family apart. He wasn’t ready to forgive her for hurting Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn eavesdrops on a telling conversation between Shauna and Eric. pic.twitter.com/WmRhfZ18zp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 8, 2020

Quinn Fuller’s Powerful Admission

Quinn will turn to her spouse and speak her truth. She will make a powerful admission that’s sure to tug on the heartstrings of soap opera fans. Thanks to Eric’s influence, she has changed. When she first met him, she was devious and manipulative, even murderous. However, she has mellowed out because he makes her a better person.

Quinn will never be good enough for Eric, according to his family. Even on their wedding day, they boycotted the patriarch’s nuptials because they didn’t support his union. She has had to live with their scorn and derision, and it hasn’t been easy for her. However, she had his support.

Now the raven-haired beauty has messed up and she has hurt him. But she wants another chance, per The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers. Quinn wants him to see that he means everything to her. She’s sorry that she went after Brooke, but at the time she was lashing out. She was trying to protect her marriage because Brooke wanted Eric to divorce his wife.

Although Quinn’s plea may be heartfelt, it will be up to Eric to decide if he can forgive her. He misses her but also needs to protect his family. Eric has a hard decision to make when he decides if he wants to give their marriage another chance.