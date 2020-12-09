Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Release Of Limited-Edition Fragrance & Holiday Beauty Kits

The singer and fashion designer launched new beauty products just in time for the holidays.

Jessica Simpson is back in the beauty business—just in time for the holidays.

The gorgeous mom of three, 40, just announced the release of Fiend, a new fragrance and three-piece makeup collection.

Jessica shared the news on Instagram with a short video that displayed the bottle for the $60 perfume as she narrated a description of the new scent. The fashion designer described the contents of the sequin-lip topped bottle as musky and addictive with notes of sage, tiger lily, and florals.

A link to the Jessica Simpson website also shared details on two new lip kits and a face and eye palette with a price tag of $38.

Longtime fans may recall Jessica’s previous perfumes, including a string of Fancy Girl scents, Vintage Bloom, Ten, and more.

She also had a line of dessert-themed fragrance products in the early 200s during her Newlyweds heyday. The now-defunct Jessica Simpson Dessert Beauty brand was a huge hit with the singer’s younger fans and included products such as Powdered Sugar Deliciously Kissable Body Shimmer and Whipped Body Cream with Candy Sprinkles, per Bustle. While Jessica didn’t know it at that time, the tasty products were the beginning of what would become her billion-dollar beauty and fashion empire.

News of Jessica’s new, all-grown-up scent sparked positive reactions from many of her 5.6 million Instagram followers. In the comments section, fans reacted to the launch of Fiend.

“Love the bottle!! Can’t wait to smell it.” one fan wrote.

“Yes! I own every fragrance you have and I just keep rotating them on a daily basis,” another added. “I have gotten SO SO many compliments on all of them! So excited for a new one!”

Others were nostalgic for the Open Book author’s now-retired line of youthful scents.

“I miss your dessert line!!!! (shows age),” one fan wrote.

“Girl same haha that vanilla-flavored whipped body cream,” another chimed in.

A few commenters questioned where Jessica came up with the name “Fiend.” But the star has long helmed a Beauty Fiend brand that includes makeup brushes and more, so it fits right in with her brand.

Over the years, Jessica’s scents have gotten more mature, In 2004, when she launched a self-titled perfume, she went for a “more sophisticated” scent to mark her new chapter as a mother.

“[The fragrance] is a mixture of everything that I grew up loving,” she said at the time, per Press Party. “If [my children] reminisce about certain moments of their lives, I want them to one day be able to reminisce about me and be like, that’s what mom smelled like.”