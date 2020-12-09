Laura Amy Flashes Cleavage In Unzipped Bear Onesie: ‘Cozy Vibes’

Laura Amy took a break from her usual skin-flashing bikini posts to showcase a cozy look in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday, December 9. The Australian fitness model poured her enviable figure into a snug bear onesie that zipped in the front, lowering the zipper just enough to expose her busty cleavage.

The one-piece was made out of a fuzzy plush fabric, which sported a faux-fur texture that seemed to emphasize Laura’s voluptuous curves. It had long sleeves to keep her warm and hugged her body tightly enough to accentuate her slender physique. The brunette beauty opted to go braless under the formfitting garment, giving off both homey and sultry vibes. The onesie was complete with a cushy hood adorned with adorable bear ears that added a playful touch to the number.

The 28-year-old shared a couple of mirror selfies wherein she gave fans a detailed view of the upper half of her outfit. She posed with her back to a wall, which sported a subtle cream tinge that complemented her beige outfit. The one-piece itself was a few shades lighter than her deep, bronzed tan, flattering her suntanned look and raven tresses. Laura accessorized with a caramel-brown manicure, showing off her long, pointy nails as she held up the phone and fanned her fingers over the case.

Laura held one hand on her waist in the first snap, tilting her head to the side as she peered into the screen. In the second picture, she showed her playful side by making bunny years with her fingers over her head. She sported a dreamy gaze in both pics, pursing her pillowy lips in a seductive way. Her tresses tumbled over her shoulder, reaching her hips.

Laura aptly captioned the post with a bear emoji. She tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the outfit, remarking on its comfy fit.

Her online admirers seemed to appreciate the cozy look, rewarding her selfies with close to 6,500 likes in the first three hours. Plenty of her supporters also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Cute,” said fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

“So adorable,” chimed in another Instagram user, followed by an eyes emoji.

“All warmed up for winter @_lauraamy,” wrote a third fan, leaving a trail of hearts.

“A sweet face, two fairytale eyes, your long loose hair that envelopos [sic] you in all your splendor,” gushed a fourth devotee, who further expressed their adoration with a heart. “You are very pretty so I like you a lot,” continued their message, which also included four roses and several butterflies.