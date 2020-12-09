Madison Woolley Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Plunging Bikini While Basking Under The Sun

On December 9, Madison Woolley stunned her fans with a sultry new snapshot uploaded to her Instagram account. The sexy selfie featured the Aussie model wearing a super sexy ensemble and posing seductively for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage while enjoying the sunny weather.

In the photo, Madison was snapped at the beach in Sydney, as the geotag noted. She lay on her stomach while stretched out across a white towel on the white sand. The hottie stretched her legs as she propped her upper body up with the use of her arms as support.

She made use of her phone’s front camera and held it away from her body to get the best angle possible. Her chin rested on her left hand as she looked straight into the lens with her eyes slightly squinting from the bright glare of the sun. Her golden locks were windswept, and her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight. The cloudless blue sky mostly filled the background of the shot.

The influencer rocked a black two-piece swimsuit from Myra Swim. The top featured fully-lined cups that hardly contained her shapely chest, leaving her voluptuous cleavage on full display in the garment’s plunging neckline. Narrow straps provided support and clung to her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported matching bottoms that seemed to fit her nicely. The swimwear had high leg cuts that helped emphasize her slender hips. Thin straps were attached to the piece and tied on the side of her hip. The thong design perfectly showed her perky buns. The dark-colored set complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Madison opted for her signature hairstyle, where she wore her blond locks loose and styled straight. She accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace and a gold bangle. She also had her long nails painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Madison shared that it was her rest day. She tagged several Instagram pages in the picture, including Myra Swim, as well as her brow and lash artists.

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her eager online supporters. In addition to more than 5,400 likes, the update has also pulled in 60-plus notes as a lot of her followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked beautiful. Several other admirers raved about her enviable assets, and a few followers expressed their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“Oh, wow! I love your short hair! I would like to copy the cut, but it’s cold here where I live. Maybe in Summer,” a fan commented.

“You look lovely and so sexy,” added another follower.