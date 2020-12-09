Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Tight Body While Wearing Tight Sports Bra & Leggings

Blond bombshell Jilissa Zoltko showed off her sculpted figure in her latest Instagram update, thrilling her 924,000 followers. In the latest post, the Miami-based model rocked skintight activewear that flaunted her enviable assets.

The two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit on her breasts that made her cleavage look more evident. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach. The brand’s logo was printed across the stretchable band that hugged her midriff.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The thick waistband hugged her slim waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The piece helped accentuate her hips down to her lean legs. The color of her outfit suited her tanned complexion.

Jilissa was photographed in a place that looked like a parking area, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the first snapshot, she posed front and center with her legs parted. She raised her right hand and used it to grab her locks into a ponytail. The babe looked straight at the lens with her head slightly tilted. The indirect sunlight that hit her body made her flawless skin glow.

In the second snap, the hottie changed her stance. This time, she posed with her back directed to the camera. She looked over her shoulder and offered a sultry stare. The third pic was similar to the first snap, and it showed Jilissa standing in the middle of the frame with her arms on her side.

A swipe to the right showed a full-body pic of the influencer, which revealed her choice of footwear. She wore a pair of sneakers that matched her activewear. The last snap featured Jilissa flaunting her round posterior again.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a gold bangle and two rings. She left her blond hair down and styled in soft waves. Its long strands fell on her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, Jilissa mentioned that her set came from an Australian brand called LSKD. She added an emoji and tagged the retailer’s Instagram page.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 28,200 times and left more than 380 comments on the post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“3rd pic is my favorite. You are so gorgeous!” gushed an admirer.

“My goodness! What a beauty!” echoed another fan.