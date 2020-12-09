Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Every Curve While Wearing Skintight Strapless Mini Dress

Model Leanna Bartlett thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday evening. The Ukrainian-born blonde looked incredible in a skimpy outfit that showed off her stunning figure as she appeared to be taking a stroll next to the water. Over 2,600 fans liked the post in the first hour after it was uploaded, including fellow social media celebrity Brennah Black.

Leanna wore a strapless white mini dress with a straight neckline and sleeves that reached past her wrists. It had an incredibly tight fit that left little to the imagination, displaying the maximum detail of every one of her enticing curves. The short hem barely covered her derriere as she also showed off her long, lean legs.

She paired the dress with a pair of black leather lace-up ankle boots embellished with silver detailing around the squared heels.

Leanna wore her ombré tresses parted off-center and styled in loose curls that spilled all the way down to her waist. She appeared to accessorize with only a delicate woven choker and a tiny round pendant strung on a nearly invisible chain, and her fingernails were painted bright red.

She posed for the short video standing on a long wooden dock overlooking a harbor full of boats. It was surrounded by a black iron railing interspersed with curving, globular lights that lined the walkway along the water. Each pole was festooned with a festive bunch of pine tied with green-and-white ribbon.

She penned a huge list of hashtags in the comments section, several of which indicated that she was in the southern California town of Newport Beach. She mentioned in the caption that she had a pleasant afternoon and inquired whether fans had enjoyed theirs.

Of the over 150 supporters who had taken to the comments section at the time of this writing, the majority elected to show their affection by using series of complimentary emoji. The most prolific in this case appeared to be the flame emoji, indicating that Leanna’s sultry appearance got pulses racing.

“Leanna you are absolutely stunning,” one fan remarked.

“Perfect now that I’ve seen you,” a second person declared, responding to her question.

“Nice view, lovely dress. You look amazing. You’re so gorgeous,” a third follower gushed, emphasizing their words with flower, kiss, heart-eyes, and even diamond solitaire symbols.

“Was that Newport Beach? I think I was married on the paddle boat behind you,” a fourth fan asked, recognizing the nautical background.