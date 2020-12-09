Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Black Lingerie While Lying On Rumpled Sheet

On Tuesday, December 8, American social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old lying on rumpled white sheets in front of an off-white wall. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a lingerie set that featured a black bra and a pair of matching sheer underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She finished off the sexy look with sizable hoop earrings, silver rings, and a pair of black sunglasses from her collection with the Los Angeles-based eyewear brand Dime Optics.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves and a deep middle part. She also sported a chic black-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Stassie arched her back, which further accentuated her pert derriere. She pressed her thumb against her bottom lip and looked over her sunglasses, giving fans a better view of her beautiful blue eyes.

The following photo showed her touching her sunglasses with both of her hands. She appeared to be looking off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the model advertised for the Stassie X Dime collection. She also tagged professional photographer Alex Hainer, makeup artist Samuel Rauda, and hairstylist Rikke Gajda, suggesting that they had assisted with the photo shoot.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 190,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding both a black and brown heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“I can’t stop looking at this picture, you’re beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“[I]magine being this hot,” remarked another admirer.

“Stassie, cute glasses and divine body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skintight mini dress with cut-out detailing. That photo has been liked over 400,000 times since it was shared.