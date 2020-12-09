Victoria Villarroel Rocks Sideboob In Strapless Black Top: ‘Feeling Cute Today’

Victoria Villarroel thrilled her Instagram fans with a sexy two photo update of herself where she admitted that she felt cute today and revealed how she achieved beachy waves in her locks.

The first picture showed Victoria from the waist up as she posed against a light-colored background. The model wore a strapless black top that exposed plenty of her cleavage, and she faced the side, showing off an ample amount of sideboob. The pose also revealed the swell of her pert backside, emphasizing her slender waist, toned arms, and rounded shoulders. Victoria looked over her shoulder straight into the camera’s lends with her big brown eyes. She held her full pink lips slightly open and pursed. Her post’s point was her gorgeous wavy brunette mane, which cascaded down her back and over one shoulder, framing her face. She wrapped one arm around her flat tummy, and in the other, she held a metallic pink and gray hair styler.

The second photo consisted of a closeup of Victoria’s luscious locks and her face as she posed next to a light wall. A tendril of hair fell over one eyebrow, partly obscuring her shiny lips. The lengths tumbled over both shoulders, and she looked at the camera with partly open eyes.

In the caption, Victoria unveiled the name of the tool she used to get such loose waves in her mane, and her fans seemed to be just as obsessed with it as she was. At least 44,600 hit the “like” button in support, and more than 135 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Yes! Hottie. You may have just sold me a pro waver, and I don’t even have hair,” joked one follower who included cherries and a winking smiley.

“So wavy, baby. You are cute every single day, Victoria. These pics are extra awesome, though. Keep up the great work,” a second fan enthused, including a peace sign and a red heart.

“OMG! You are looking absolutely adorable today. I’m going to have whatever you’re having. Too hot, babe,” declared a third devotee along with red lips and roses.

“It looks beautiful on you. You are absolutely perfect in every way. Never change,” a fourth Instagram user advised.

