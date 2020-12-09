Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Amazing Body In Tiny Black Bra And Panties

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente wowed plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 8, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer recorded herself in front of a mirror with her cellphone for the footage, which was paired with a Spanish song called “Bichota” by Karol G. Yaslen positioned herself in the center of the frame as she posed sexily for the camera.

She stood with the front of her body facing the mirror while she slowly swung her hips. She simultaneously adjusted her bottoms with her left hand, calling attention to her curves. She walked up to the mirror, grabbed her top, then turned her body to showcase the back of her figure as she pushed her booty out. She faced the camera once more at the end of the clip.

Yaslen exuded a seductive vibe throughout the video as she pouted while staring at her phone’s screen. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in natural-looking curls that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her perfectly manicured nails short with a bold white polish.

The model showed off her busty chest in a black bra that featured two thin straps and cutouts in the front. The garment’s skimpy cups caused her assets to spill out, revealing an ample amount of cleavage. She paired the top with matching thong bottoms that offered just minimal coverage, accentuating her curvy hips, bodacious derriere, and tiny waist.

She added some coziness to the bedroom look by rocking a pair of black socks.

In the caption, she announced that her home was undergoing some renovations. She also stated that she can’t wait to get back to working out before tagging her Instagram fitness account, BodyByYasFitness.

The sizzling reel went live just a few hours ago and has since garnered more than 32,000 likes and over 148,000 plays, proving to be a big hit with Yaslen’s fans. Nearly 500 admirers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks and her choice of intimates.

“Damn babe. Look at you,” one Instagram user wrote, adding several heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Wow!! Keep up the great work, it shows,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with red-heart and clapping-hands symbols.

“Damn girl, you are cute, and beautiful, and pretty, and absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.

“Really pretty, looking great,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yaslen has shared a lot of jaw-dropping content with her fans on Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded a sexy photo of herself in a tiny floral bikini from her swimsuit brand, Bikinis By Yas.