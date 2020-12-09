Tucker Carlson Says Joe Biden & Washington ‘Elite’ Are ‘Compromised’ By China

In a Monday op-ed for Fox News, Tucker Carlson echoed comments made on Monday night’s edition of his eponymous show and argued that President-elect Joe Biden and others in Washington are compromised by China.

The host pointed in particular to a video of Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing, China, who claimed that the country has “people at the top” of the United States’ government. During the video — which was shared by Donald Trump and deleted from Chinese social media not long after it was uploaded — Di suggested that Barack Obama’s administration was easy to manipulate compared to that of his successor.

As noted by Carlson, a translation revealed that the professor said Biden’s election is favorable for China.

“But now we’re seeing Biden was elected. The traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment, they’re very close to Wall Street. So you see that, right? Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him [Biden’s son] build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals in all these.”

Carlson concluded his piece by referring to his previous interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s who alleged that both Joe Biden and his son are “compromised.”

“It looks like Tony Bobulinski was right about that. And it looks like the Bidens are far from the only ones who have been compromised,” Carlson wrote.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images

According to Di, China has had officials at the top of America’s leadership for decades. In particular, he noted one agent of the regime allegedly working as vice president for “a top Wall Street financial institution.” This person, the professor said, is an American who is now a Chinese citizen and has lived abroad for years. She purportedly helped the authoritarian rulers with a Washington propaganda operation in 2015.

In a piece for Foreign Policy, political scientist Bruno Maçães argued that Biden is “complacent” on China and accused him of failing to realize that the country could prove that American democracy is not the only model that can create and control the technologies of the future. According to Maçães, many people in the U.S. government — including Biden — naively believe that China is doomed to fail due to its lack of democracy.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Chinese Communist Party insider Cai Xia claimed that the East Asia nation is a threat to the world. Although she claims she was previously an elite member of the regime’s government, she recently warned that the country seeks to replace the democratic system of America with its own one-party rule.