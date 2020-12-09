Laura Sagra Wears Teeny Crop Top And Tight Pants As She Dances Around In Her Latest Instagram Update

Columbian Instagram model Laura Sagra has once again delighted her 977,000 followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, December 8, saw the celebrity dancing around to Se Va Viral (feat. Nando Boom) by Sech.

Laura wore a skimpy olive green bra top that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage as she performed for her adoring viewers. The skimpy item drew plenty of attention to her perfectly toned abs as well as her pale complexion.

She teamed this with a formfitting pair of black sweatpants. The drawstring was undone and dangled down over her stomach but there was no risk of the clothing falling and revealing more than Laura intended since the pants clung tightly to her lithe form. Instead, her toned legs were accentuated and the outline of her chiseled thighs could be seen through the material.

Laura’s pale blond locks were straightened and parted to the side. As she moved in time to the music, her hair tumbled down her back and over one shoulder. She completed the look with a pair of runners and a delicate gold chain around her neck.

The celebrity performed the routine outside and in front of a brick building. A potted plant could be seen off to one side.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within six hours, the clip had already gathered an impressive 14,900 likes and close to 100 comments from her avid supporters.

Many of the comments were in languages other than English. The Spanish term “hermosa” kept cropping up and this word means “beautiful,” according to a Google translation.

“I love this video,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow how beautiful,” a fan declared.

“Cute and sexy!” another user exclaimed.

“You’re the best,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji to their comment for further emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her supporters appeared to opt for the use of emoji rather than words as they tried to convey how they felt about the impressive clip. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, there were several instances of the clapping hands as Laura’s followers showed their support for the model’s dance moves.

Laura often shows off her toned physique when posting content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model showed off her “morning vibes” yesterday. Wearing a plunging bra top and gray booty shorts, Laura quickly impressed her adoring fans.